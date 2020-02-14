(empty) Friday, February 14, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 14/02/2020 Museo Guggenheim de Bilbao: Olafur Eliasson, ‘In Real Life’ Fotos/ photos: Erika Ede. Habitación para un color (Room for one color), 1997

Espacio de maquetas (Model room), 2003

Pared de liquen (Moss wall), 1994

Tu atlas atmosférico de color (Your atmospheric colour atlas), 2009

Tu sombra incierta (color) [Your uncertain shadow (colour)], 2010

En la vida real (In real life), 2019

Belleza (Beauty), 1993

Fuente Big Bang (Big Bang Fountain), 2014

This retrospective gathers 40 works completed since 1990. The exhibition includes pieces of different format – installations, sculptures, photographs, and paintings – made with materials ranging from moss or fog to light and reflective metals, and invites us to immerse ourselves in the three questions that have shaped the interest and creative process of Olafur Eliasson (Copenhagen, 1967) during his career: his concern for nature, his research into geometry, and his ongoing investigations into how we perceive, feel, and shape the world around us.



Most of the work of the Danish artist – who lived in Iceland as a child – is connected to climate issues, with themes like water, light, or fog. The reflection on the natural resources is the guiding thread of his whole artistic career. In Real Life wants to center our collective conscience on climate change, but this time as an urgent matter.