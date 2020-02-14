|
14/02/2020
Museo Guggenheim de Bilbao: Olafur Eliasson, ‘In Real Life’
Fotos/ photos: Erika Ede. Habitación para un color (Room for one color), 1997
Espacio de maquetas (Model room), 2003
Pared de liquen (Moss wall), 1994
Tu atlas atmosférico de color (Your atmospheric colour atlas), 2009
Tu sombra incierta (color) [Your uncertain shadow (colour)], 2010
En la vida real (In real life), 2019
Belleza (Beauty), 1993
Fuente Big Bang (Big Bang Fountain), 2014
