Trump’s Classicism

Donald Trump proposes architectural classicism as an official style of State. A draft executive order obtained by the magazine Architectural Record sets a list of rules for architecture commissioned by the government. The document – titled ‘Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again,’ paraphrasing his campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ – explains that the Founding Fathers of the United States chose the architecture of democratic Athens and republican Rome for the first federal buildings because it perfectly expressed the new nation’s self-governing ideals, and defends embracing classicism for future constructions, and even for upgradings of existing ones. The only exception would be regionalist traditionalism in areas where this is firmly rooted, one case being Spanish colonial style in the south, but projects would always have to be implemented in a premodern language.



The draft order censures the work of the General Services Administration’s ‘Design Excellence Program,’ influenced by ‘brutalism and deconstructivism,’ and gives examples of schemes not to be repeated: the US federal building in San Francisco designed by Morphosis, the Los Angeles firm led by Pritzker laureate Thom Mayne; the US courthouse in Austin carried out by Mark Scogin – a Harvard professor who in 1990 succeeded Rafael Moneo as chairman of architecture – and his wife Merrill Elam; and the US courthouse in Miami built by Arquitectonica, a multinational headed by Bernardo Fort Brescia and Laurinda Spear. Completed between the years 2007 and 2012, not one of these three splendid buildings has been received with enthusiasm, so they are easy targets for the antimodern darts of a presidential order whose draft leaked just as the program director was resigning.



In promoting these works the Design Excellence Program drew inspiration from the ‘Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture’ written for Kennedy in 1962 by Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, which advocated the expression of contemporary values, avoiding ‘an official style’ and even recommending that government pay some “additional cost to avoid excessive uniformity” in federal buildings. Half a century later the winds are blowing in a different direction, as shown in the controversy raised by the Frank Gehry-designed Eisenhower Memorial, the chief opponent of which Trump has placed on the committee that will be overseeing federal architecture. In paradoxical contrast with this classicist revival, in his previous life as real estate tycoon Donald Trump had no qualms about hiring modern architects for his New York or Chicago skyscrapers, compensating for it, to be sure, with glittering gold interiors.



Reaction to the extreme experimentalism of certain modern currents was also seen in China in 2014, with an important speech of President Xi Jinping condemning ‘extravagant architecture’ and upholding friendly buildings that “inspire minds, warm hearts, cultivate taste, and clean up undesirable work styles.” Like Trump now, Xi offered examples of what to avoid, centering his criticism on the CCTV headquarters in Beijing, an icon by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas; but he did not put forward any official style, and neither did Mao in his famous address at the 1942 Yenan Forum, nor Moynihan in his ‘Guilding Principles’ for Kennedy twenty years later. The debate that is sure to follow the POTUS’s executive order should perhaps not focus on classicism per se, but on the dubious advisability of mandating an official style at all.





