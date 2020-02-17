Arquitectura Viva
Monday, February 17, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
17/02/2020

Barkow Leibinger, guardería para Trumpf en Ditzingen (Alemania)

  
Obra de la firma liderada por el norteamericano Frank Barkow y la alemana Regine Leibinger, con oficinas en Berlín y Nueva York, esta escuela infantil para los hijos de los empleados de la compañía Trumpf, dedicada a la fabricación de maquinaria y tecnología médica, se sitúa en su campus de Ditzingen, a unos 15 kilómetros de Sttutgart.

El conjunto está compuesto por piezas prefabricadas de madera ensambladas después en el sitio, utilizando cola de milano y tornillos, sin pegamentos. El volumen de poca altura se integra en el entorno con una cubierta vegetal a dos aguas, cuya forma está inspirada en las de las granjas próximas. La profundidad de los voladizos en los cuatro frentes varía para proteger de la luz solar directa o la lluvia. Amplios tragaluces permiten la iluminación y la ventilación naturales de los ocho módulos que conforman la guardería, conectados por un pasillo y que presentan aperturas para enmarcar las vistas.
Barkow Leibinger, production pavilion for Trumpf in Grüsch (Switzerland)
Barkow Leibinger, apartment house in Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin
AV Monografías 221 - DILLER SCOFIDIO+R AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 220 - TED’A ARQUITECTES Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 96 - MECANOO AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS