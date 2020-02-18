18/02/2020 Nomo Studio, Casa Puente en Mercadal (Menorca) Photos: Adrià Goula

Obra de la firma de Barcelona Nomo Studio, fundada por Alicia Casals y Karl Nyqvist, esta vivienda unifamiliar se encuentra en la costa norte de la isla de Menorca, en la urbanización de Coves Noves perteneciente al municipio de Mercadal.



Con una superficie total de 360 metros cuadrados, la casa se extiende en pequeñas piezas poliédricas, ensamblando plantas cuadradas y pentagonales, para formar el puente que da nombre al proyecto. Los volúmenes están rotados en un juego que optimiza las vistas al paisaje y preserva la intimidad. Las fachadas y las cubiertas inclinadas están encaladas según la tradición menorquina. Las franjas continuas de persianas correderas de aluminio perforado, también en color blanco, cubren el frente principal mientras la parte posterior, sin aperturas, presenta un revoco muy rugoso en contraste con el resto de acabado fino.



Enfatizada con el diseño de una iluminación indirecta a través tiras ocultas de ledes, la altura de los techos de hasta 4 metros facilita la refrigeración natural. El corazón de la casa es un gran porche de casi 100 metros cuadrados, ubicado bajo los volúmenes ‘flotantes’. Nomo Studio, stone house in Menorca

