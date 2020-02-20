20/02/2020 Aranda, Pigem y Vilalta, miembros de la Académie d'Architecture de Francia Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem y Ramon Vilalta de la firma RCR ingresan como miembros extranjeros de la Académie d’Architecture francesa, heredera de la Société Centrale des Architectes fundada en 1840, cuyo principal objetivo es la promoción de la calidad de la arquitectura. Esta Academia concedió también su Medalla de Oro a RCR en 2015.



En el transcurso del evento que se celebra el 20 de febrero de 2020 en la sede de esta prestigiosa institución en París, el estudio catalán en su discurso de ingreso destaca los temas principales que definen su trabajo: la arquitectura relacional nacida de la creatividad compartida; el paisaje y el entorno vinculados a la arquitectura; la materia y la exaltación del vacío como elementos constituyentes de la expresividad del espacio; la voluntad de transmitir emociones al ser humano a través de la percepción espacial; y, finalmente, la capacidad que ante la disrupción deben tener los arquitectos de proponer soluciones para afrontar los cambios de dirección.



Entre los sesenta miembros extranjeros actuales de la Académie d'Architecture se encuentran Oriol Bohigas, Rafael Moneo y Santiago Calatrava, así como Norman Foster, Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron y Renzo Piano. RCR, Resort Palmares en Lagos (Portugal)

