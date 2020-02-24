Arquitectura Viva
Monday, February 24, 2020
25/02/2020

Marià Castelló, Ca l'Amo en San Mateo de Albarca (Ibiza)

  
El estudio de Formentera liderado por Marià Castelló proyecta esta vivienda compuesta por cinco volúmenes, asentados longitudinalmente en un bancal de una zona de pronunciada pendiente de la localidad ibicenca de San Mateo. Entre dos muros pétreos de contención preexistentes, el conjunto se levanta con sistemas constructivos en seco. La estructura de paneles de madera contralaminada se deja vista. Las fachadas presentan dos soluciones: las trasversales, opacas y en contacto con los muros de piedra, están terminadas con lamas de madera; las longitudinales, que concentran las aberturas y los patios, se realizan con paneles sintéticos de gran formato con base mineral.

La intervención busca favorecer la ventilación natural, generar espacios de sombra y aprovechar la frescura que aporta la vegetación. Además, se incorpora un sistema de recolección de aguas pluviales.

La madera laminada se utiliza en las carpinterías exteriores. La piedra caliza, en revestimientos de zonas húmedas, piscina, terrazas y pavimentos interiores. Entre el mobiliario de la casa se encuentran también piezas de la colección D12, diseñada por Marià Castelló y Lorena Ruzafa para la firma Diabla Outdoor.
