26/02/2020 Amann, Cánovas y Maruri + AMM, viviendas en Luxemburgo + Zoom Fruto del concurso celebrado en 2013, la propuesta ganadora para construir tres edificios residenciales para la Société Nationale des Habitations à Bon Marché, en el barrio de Kirchberg de la ciudad de Luxemburgo, fue desarrollada por el estudio madrileño de Atxu Amann, Andrés Cánovas y Nicolás Maruri —junto a los lisboetas João Nunes y Carlos Ribas de la firma de paisajismo PROAP— y ha sido llevada a cabo con la firma también de Madrid AMM arquitectura de Adelino Magalhaes.



Adaptándose a la rigurosa normativa, el proyecto se implanta en tres cuerpos, uno de ellos de gran tamaño, que se descomponen volumétricamente para insertarse en su entorno y utilizan el color como elemento diferenciador. Los frentes que están situados en el límite exterior de la parcela se abren a la ciudad, mientras las fachadas que miran al interior están orientadas para optimizar las vistas a un parque público y zonas ajardinadas, que son el corazón de la intervención. Combinando muros de hormigón armado y fachadas con paneles de acero lacados, los bloques ofrecen diferentes tipologías de viviendas, flexibles y con capacidad de trasformación. Amann, Cánovas y Maruri, Premio Nacional de Restauración

