Friday, February 28, 2020
28/02/2020

Jun Aoki & Associates + Peter Marino, tienda Louis Vuitton en Osaka (Japón)

 
La fachada vidriada y ondulante de la tienda Louis Vuitton de Osaka, diseñada por Jun Aoki & Associates y Peter Marino, está inspirada en las velas de los antiguos buques mercantes japoneses, en referencia a la historia de la ciudad vinculada a la importancia de su puerto.

Las cuatro plantas de ropa y accesorios están coronadas el piso superior que se abre con una terraza, parcialmente protegida por las ‘velas’ translúcidas semejantes a las embarcaciones Higaki-Kaisen, con elementos lineales que enfatizan la verticalidad. En este nivel se sitúa una cafetería desde la que, a través de una puerta ‘clandestina’, se accede al restaurante Sugalabo V, un espacio exclusivo para un grupo reducido de comensales que sólo está abierto por la noche, cuando el edificio se ilumina generando un efecto linterna.
