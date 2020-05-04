Mecanoo wins competition for Senezh Management LAB in Russia

The Delft-based firm Mecanoo, headed by Francine Houben, has won the competition of masterplans for an educational campus on the shores of Lake Senezh, in the Russian town of Solnechnogorsk.

Lecture halls, auditoriums, a library, and apartments are laid out under a single wooden roof. The main building, named ‘Aogra Senezh,’ interconnects all the spaces, encouraging encounters among students, teachers, staff, and guests. The complex expands towards a park, merging the architecture with the natural landscape. The extensive park zone offers a wide range of outdoor activities, from biking lanes and hiking trails to sports courts, a cinema, and a concert venue.