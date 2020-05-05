Botteri-Connell, HS House in City Bell (Argentina)

In City Bell, a town located in Buenos Aires Province, stands this residence designed by Sofía Botteri and Patricio Connell's La Plata-based firm. The 275-square-meter building, organized around a central pond, is designed in pursuit of 'immateriality,' playing with the water's reflections on the surfaces of translucent glass and concrete. The enclosure follows an integral system of self-supporting U-shaped glazed profiles fastened in place by aluminum and PVC elements. The loadbearing partitions of reinforced concrete are left unfaced inside and outside.
