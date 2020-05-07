07/05/2020 Ferrier Marchetti Studio, Grand Central Saint-Lazare in Paris Photos: Luc Boegly

Adjacent to the Saint-Lazare Station in Paris, this mixed-use development is the work of the local practice of Jacques Ferrier and Pauline Marchetti.



The project involves restoring and rehabilitating a listed historical edifice, and raising a 20,000-square-meter, seven-floor addition. Above the lower level, the facades are covered with glass panels, using a chromatic palette inspired by Claude Monet's 1877 paintings of the Gare Saint-Lazare. Offering bars, restaurants, workspace, and green zones, the building is organized around an auditorium. The roof terrace includes an 800-square-meter agricultural plantation overlooking Paris, beehives, and a rainwater management system.

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.