Arquitectura Viva
Friday, May 08, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
07/05/2020

Ferrier Marchetti Studio, Grand Central Saint-Lazare in Paris

 
Adjacent to the Saint-Lazare Station in Paris, this mixed-use development is the work of the local practice of Jacques Ferrier and Pauline Marchetti.

The project involves restoring and rehabilitating a listed historical edifice, and raising a 20,000-square-meter, seven-floor addition. Above the lower level, the facades are covered with glass panels, using a chromatic palette inspired by Claude Monet's 1877 paintings of the Gare Saint-Lazare. Offering bars, restaurants, workspace, and green zones, the building is organized around an auditorium. The roof terrace includes an 800-square-meter agricultural plantation overlooking Paris, beehives, and a rainwater management system.
AV Monografías 222 - HEATHERWICK STUDIO AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 224 - RYUE NISHIZAWA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 97 - THAM & VIDEGÅRD AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS