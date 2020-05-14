Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
15/05/2020

Anna i Eugeni Bach, House in La Bisbal d’Empordà (Spain)

  
In the gridded extension of La Bisbal d’Empordà (Girona), an old chocolate factory has been transformed into a studio and family home that gives importance to the building’s original character. Hence we have a construction where loadbearing stone facades allow three diaphanous levels, with each slabs executed differently: the ground floor with a metal structure and a Catalan vault; the first floor with beams of metal and wood; and the top with large timber beams, a ceramic brick slab, and tile cladding. The idea was to keep all the slabs visible, touching the structure only barely albeit not at the expense of the privacy of any member of the household. So the original staircase was preserved but a second one was provided on the opposite side of the house, in such a way that the diaphanous spaces could be used in a more flexible manner. This strategy was combined with the fitting out of outdoor spaces, including porches, terraces, and a swimming pool.
'mies missing materiality' by Anna & Eugeni Bach
AV Monografías 222 - HEATHERWICK STUDIO AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 224 - RYUE NISHIZAWA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 97 - THAM & VIDEGÅRD AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS