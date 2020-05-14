15/05/2020 Anna i Eugeni Bach, House in La Bisbal d’Empordà (Spain) Photos: Eugeni Bach

In the gridded extension of La Bisbal d’Empordà (Girona), an old chocolate factory has been transformed into a studio and family home that gives importance to the building’s original character. Hence we have a construction where loadbearing stone facades allow three diaphanous levels, with each slabs executed differently: the ground floor with a metal structure and a Catalan vault; the first floor with beams of metal and wood; and the top with large timber beams, a ceramic brick slab, and tile cladding. The idea was to keep all the slabs visible, touching the structure only barely albeit not at the expense of the privacy of any member of the household. So the original staircase was preserved but a second one was provided on the opposite side of the house, in such a way that the diaphanous spaces could be used in a more flexible manner. This strategy was combined with the fitting out of outdoor spaces, including porches, terraces, and a swimming pool. 'mies missing materiality' by Anna & Eugeni Bach

