Thursday, May 14, 2020
14/05/2020

Rafael Moneo + Canals Moneo Arquitectos, ampliación de la Bodega Ribas

 
En la localidad de Consell se sitúa Ribas, la bodega más antigua de la isla de Mallorca, fundada en 1711. El conjunto, que incluye las instalaciones vinícolas, una casa señorial y la era, está incluido en el Catálogo de Patrimonio Histórico de Consell.

Con 800 metros cuadrados construidos, la ampliación de Rafael Moneo, Clara Matilde Moneo y Valerio Canals está concebida para reordenar los espacios en una parcela de 1.800 metros cuadrados y está determinada por una edificabilidad de 400 metros cuadrados sobre rasante.

Sobre una edificación existente se levanta la extensión, que cierra el espacio generando un patio y alberga la recepción de visitas, las salas de catas y barricas, un almacén, la embotelladora y parte de la elaboración del vino. La nueva nave presenta una cubierta de teja árabe a dos aguas. Recuperando técnicas constructivas tradicionales, su exterior se asemeja al de los edificios existentes, todos ellos en mampostería.

Los interiores con hormigón blanco visto incluyen revestimientos de madera, coloridos alicatados de azulejos artesanales y solados en piedra de Binisalem. Completamente enterrada, la sala de barricas está construida con hormigón armado.
