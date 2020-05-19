Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
19/05/2020

El Equipo Mazzanti, remodelación del Estadio Romelio Martínez de Barranquilla (Colombia)

  
La firma de Bogotá dirigida por Giancarlo Mazzanti fue la encargada de renovar y ampliar este estadio construido en 1935 en Barranquilla, la capital del departamento Atlántico de Colombia. La intervención buscaba reorientar las instalaciones para que cumplieran con la normativa de los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe, celebrados en esta ciudad en 2018, así como acoger otros eventos, como los carnavales. Para atender las necesidades y la diversidad de estos, las tribunas con diferentes inclinaciones están fracturadas en grupos, abriéndose así el recinto parcialmente al exterior. La organización está basada en la combinación de elementos repetitivos y regulares, con bandas que acogen diferentes usos como locales comerciales, restaurantes y zonas ajardinadas.
