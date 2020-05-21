Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Idom, Center in Science and Biodiversity in Risaralda (Colombia)

 
In Dosquebradas, a municipality in Colombia's Risaralda department, stands this mixed-use building, an Idom project directed by Jabier Fernández Sánchez. The region is known for its rich fauna and flora, thanks to varying climates.

Encompassing a gross area of 11,700 square meters, the project is geared to meet two objectives: to build an attractive facility for tourism, and to fill the locality's need for a public space.

The program is concentrated in the half-basement level, and in addition to the exhibition area provides multipurpose halls, an auditorium seating 500, a cinema, laboratories, a restaurant, a café, and stores. The 6,700-square-meter roof holds a park where native plants are grown, accessible from the adjacent streets.

The exterior is clad in royal veta, a local limestone that strikes a contrast with the concrete inside.
