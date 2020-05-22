(empty) Friday, May 22, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 22/05/2020 Galar-Vélaz-Gil rehabilitarán el Museo del Ferrocarril de Madrid Delicias + Zoom La propuesta denominada ‘1878-1880’, de la firma de Pamplona liderada por Daniel Galar, Jose Luis Vélaz y Javier Gil, ha resultado ganadora del concurso para renovar y ampliar la antigua estación de Delicias, sede desde 1984 del Museo del Ferrocarril de Madrid, y ejemplo de la arquitectura y la ingeniería de hierro del siglo XIX.



El jurado, entre cuyos miembros se encontraban Víctor López Cotelo e Iñaki Ábalos Sánchez, seleccionó el proyecto ganador, entre las propuestas anónimas presentadas bajo lemas, valorando “el planteamiento respetuoso con el edificio en los aspectos espaciales, constructivos y de funcionamiento existentes, singularizando la intervención con elementos que no rompen las cualidades arquitectónicas del mismo, y dando como resultado una solución sintética, clara y ordenada”.



El equipo navarro será el encargado de elaborar el proyecto de ejecución y de asumir la dirección facultativa de las obras de la renovación y la ampliación, cuya estimación económica asciende a 14,5 millones de euros.



Como ha indicado el Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, el conjunto de la propuesta se divide en varias fases. Tras el traslado de la biblioteca y el archivo, se iniciará el acondicionamiento museístico del antiguo edificio de viajeros de la estación con la rehabilitación de las cubiertas, la estructura y las fachadas, la transformación del vestíbulo, la creación de un nuevo acceso y las obras de urbanización exterior.



En la siguiente fase, se procederá a la restauración y la consolidación estructural y constructiva de la marquesina de la nave central y a los acondicionamientos museísticos que exijan el traslado o la protección de los vehículos históricos expuestos, además de la rehabilitación de la cubrición, la estructura principal de la cubierta y las fachadas, y los trabajos de urbanización exterior en las fachadas norte y sur.



Las últimas fases se destinan a la restauración de las fachadas interiores y exteriores y de las cubiertas de los cuerpos laterales del edificio de viajeros, para terminar con el acondicionamiento de la zona reservada a usos complementarios del Museo.