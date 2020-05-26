(empty) Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 26/05/2020 Co-Architectes, Mediateca San José en Reunión (Francia) Photos: Hervé Douris

Al sur de Reunión, una isla del archipiélago de las Mascareñas situado en el océano Índico, al este de Madagascar, se encuentra este edificio para la ciudad de San José, obra de la firma Co-Architectes liderada por Nicolas Peyrebonne.



Estableciendo una relación constante con su entorno, entre cañas de azúcar, vetiver y basalto, la construcción está envuelta en madera y elevada sobre una base pétrea. Abierto a una plaza destinada a acoger diferentes tipos de eventos, el diseño reinterpreta la arquitectura doméstica tradicional de la isla con una sucesión de espacios que diferencia el exterior público y el interior privado. Para aportar claridad al proyecto, el conjunto está fragmentado según los usos, mientras se diluyen los límites con extensiones al aire libre, terrazas y patios.



En un clima tropical, la gestión del confort térmico busca el equilibrio entre la temperatura del aire, su flujo y la humedad. La reducción del consumo energético aquí está basada en la ventilación natural, la orientación adecuada del conjunto dividido en diferentes unidades, el aislamiento y la protección solar mediante una piel de madera que evita el sobrecalentamiento, y la presencia constante de vegetación. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.