Amman Cánovas & Maruri, El Molinete Archaeology Museum in Cartagena

Photos: David Frutos



The Madrid practice of Atxu Amann, Andrés Cánovas, and Nicolás Maruri designed this museum located underneath the health center of the historical quarter of Cartagena, in Murcia province, drawing up the project with the express intention of preserving the found remains of the Roman Curia building, restoring its volume, and also making a home for important pieces discovered in the Molinete Archaeological Park.



The intervention covers a total floor area 1,056 square meters, distributed in three levels. The entrance is on level 1, where the visitor reception area and the exhibition halls are. Level 2, neutral and for passage, is set closer to the excavation grade, and is structured like a balcony that has no contact with the remains and serves as a platform from which to contemplate them. Level 3 is the focus of the operation, with a void of almost 8 meters that makes it possible to work with the footprint of the building, the volume of which – reconstructed with steel and translucent plastic bars – is conceived as a baldachin suggesting a space that is no longer there.



In this way, memory and the current context coexist in mutual respect.