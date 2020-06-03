(empty) Wednesday, June 03, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 03/06/2020 Lagula Arquitectes, edificio de viviendas Santa Clara en Gerona Photos: Adrià Goula

Junto a la central eléctrica El Molí y el Puente de Piedra sobre al río Onyar de la ciudad de Gerona, en el número 11 de la calle Santa Clara, se levanta este bloque residencial obra de la firma de Barcelona Lagula Arquitectes, liderada por Toni Alonso, Martin Ezquerro, Ignacio López, Manel Morante y Marc Zaballa.



El proyecto transforma la antigua sede de La Caixa, construida en la década de 1970, en un volumen con ocho viviendas, dos áticos dúplex y dos locales, manteniendo parcialmente forjados y fachadas, y con una cubierta y materialidad adaptadas a la normativa local específica del casco antiguo.



La principal estrategia del proyecto está centrada en un nuevo patio, una lucerna de planta curva y sección variable, corazón del nuevo edificio que dota de luz y ventilación a las viviendas.



Un segundo lucernario abierto al patio de manzana refuerza el carácter de un pasaje renovado de acceso público que une la calle Santa Clara con la plaza de Josep Plà i Casadevall.



La fachada principal mantiene su carácter representativo y los estucos, respetando la verticalidad de las perforaciones originales, y donde se elimina el parteluz existente que estaba situado frente a las salas de estar.



La fachada posterior incorpora un sistema de pasarelas y balcones, sin llegar a alcanzar la profundidad máxima edificable, que integra la escalera de evacuación de incendios. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.