Ruizesquiroz Arquitectos, Amaya Sport in Noáin (Navarra)

Photos: Imagen Subliminal



The firm of Josean Ruiz Esquíroz, based in Madrid and Navarre, has designed new headquarters for the sports equipment manufacturer Amaya Sport. The location is the Talluntxe industrial park in Noáin, 5 kilometers from Pamplona.



With a built area of 1,957 square meters and a budget of 935,809 euros, the project revolved around reusing containers as structural elements while maintaining their storage capacity. Set between two existing industrial sheds, a 16x64x10-meter box presents two facades – to the east and west – through which to get to the warehouse, the offices, an unloading dock, and a mezzanine level that serves as a rest area for workers.



The long section recycles ten containers, and the roof is formed by some Vierendeel trusses and a series of structural portal frames with V pillars, between which translucent skylights are placed. The offices come on level 1, in a truss formed by the letters of the company name (AMAYA). A courtyard gives continuity to the voids between containers.