LUO studio, community center in Yuanheguan (China)
Photos: Jin Weiqi
Over the foundations and concrete structural columns of a house that was never completed, the Chinese architect Luo Yujie built this community center for Yuanheguan, a village in Hubei Province. Recycling and transforming those remains, LUO studio built an upper level, using timber in order to minimize the load on the base, which was reinforced with groups of timber posts.
The wooden benches surrounding the outer perimeter create an additional space for socializing. The perforated gray brick walls of the lowel level let daylight in, as do the glazed surfaces that they alternate with, and also the skylight that fragments the pitched roof. The interior spaces open up to show the beams of the timber frame.
