09/06/2020 Bizna estudio, Teleclub Bécquer en Noviercas (Soria) Photos: Imagen Subliminal

Fundada por Rocío García (Bilbao, 1988) y Pedro Torres (Albacete, 1987), la firma basada en Madrid Bizna estudio diseña este espacio de reunión para los vecinos de Noviercas, municipio de la comarca soriana del Moncayo. Finalista en la categoría Arquitectura de los Premios FAD 2020, la obra de una sola planta presenta dos naves macladas en forma de L que mantienen la huella y la volumetría del edificio preexistente: el centro social Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer que albergó la primera televisión del pueblo.



Las dos zonas principales, que contienen un bar y una amplia sala, están configuradas de manera flexible para ser utilizadas de manera independiente o conjunta. Correderas, tabiques móviles y puertas permiten su prolongación hacia unos espacios intersticiales que favorecen el comportamiento térmico y generan un desahogo espacial, extendiendo las actividades hacia la plaza donde se sitúa la construcción.



En un lugar caracterizado por las nevadas invernales y el constante cierzo, el confort térmico de la construcción se consigue con el cierre al norte y la apertura al sur, aprovechando la radiación solar mediante dos colchones térmicos (SE y SO), que en verano evitan el sobrecalentamiento gracias a su geometría y, cuando se abren completamente, actúan como terrazas cubiertas.



El ladrillo de las fachadas y las tejas mixtas de la cubierta permiten la integración del edificio en el entorno. Estos materiales cerámicos se combinan con superficies de vidrio y metacrilato y el hormigón de los forjados y del pavimento continuo. Finalistas de los Premios FAD 2020

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.