Wednesday, June 10, 2020
El Equipo Mazzanti, ampliación del Colegio Helvetia en Bogotá (Colombia)

  
La extensión y la reorganización del colegio Helvetia —institución educativa fundada en 1954 por la comunidad suiza en la capital colombiana— respeta el edificio original protegido por su interés cultural, elimina las ampliaciones posteriores con problemas estructurales de resistencia a los sismos y busca su restitución, respondiendo a las nuevas formas pedagógicas, como un edificio lúdico que propicia el aprendizaje a través de la experimentación y el encuentro. Diseñado por la firma local dirigida por Giancarlo Mazzanti, el proyecto en planta se gira y adapta a las geometrías preexistentes y se hunde un nivel para crear un patio.

El conjunto está organizado en dos alas —primaria y secundaria— no conectadas entre sí, cuyas puntas se inclinan para acceder a la cubierta transitable. En los dos primeros pisos están situadas las aulas, y en el tercer piso, a modo de pequeñas torres, los espacios especiales destinadas a las clases de música, artes y otras, que se abren al jardín de la terraza.
