Thursday, June 11, 2020
Snøhetta, renovación del Centro Monnaie de Bruselas

  
La propuesta de la firma noruega Snøhetta, realizada junto al estudio belga Binst Architects, ha resultado ganadora del concurso para rediseñar el Centro Monnaie de Bruselas, imponiéndose a las de los otros finalistas entre los que se encontraban 3XN y Schmidt Hammer Lassen.

Con forma de cruz y 63 metros de altura, el volumen de oficinas de la década de 1970 se levanta sobre un centro comercial. Respetando el edificio existente de 62.000 metros cuadrados, la intervención redefine el conjunto que incluirá, además de los anteriores usos, viviendas y un hotel. El proyecto busca su integración en el contexto urbano y la eficiencia energética. Por ello, la nueva fachada modular incorpora paneles fotovoltaicos y optimiza la ventilación pasiva. La finalización de la remodelación está prevista para 2024.
