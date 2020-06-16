(empty) Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 16/06/2020 Unparelld’arquitectes, Can Sau in Olot (Girona) Photos: José Hevia

The core of Olot has the same problem that many historical towns have to contend with: the indiscriminate demolitions that result in empty lots going abandoned, disfiguring the street and ultimately destroying the urban decorum of public space. In this context, half of Can Sau was affected by the road alignment, and the rest of the site, presided by a party wall and a buttress, was vacant. Originally intending to pave the ground and raise a protective metal wall, the project changed course, choosing instead to focus resources on the vertical plane of the ruins, sealing the party wall adequately while giving the space a sense of urbanity. This strategy yielded a composition that completes the volume insinuated by the buttresses, and exposes marks of domestic activity imprinted on the surface of the party wall. Passers-by are thus treated to a porous scenography of three vaults, four niches, and a smattering of tiers with an unfinished look: a prop for the daily theater of urban life. Living Apart Luis Fernández-Galiano AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.