Ruiz-Larrea & Asociados, 25 viviendas en Carabanchel (Madrid)

Este edificio residencial para la Empresa Municipal de Vivienda y Suelo de Madrid se sitúa en el distrito de Carabanchel con 25 apartamentos de 1, 2 y 3 dormitorios, tipo VPPA (Vivienda con Protección Pública para Arrendamiento). Lafirma madrileña de César Ruiz-Larrea ha diseñado el bloque con criterios bioclimáticos y de sostenibilidad, obteniendo el certificado de eficiencia energética Passivhaus Classic, donde el confort térmico se consigue mediante el calentamiento o enfriamiento del flujo de aire necesario para alcanzar la ventilación óptima del espacio interior. Todas las viviendas son pasantes con doble orientación norte-sur.
