Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
17/06/2020

Ruiz-Larrea & Asociados, 25 viviendas en Carabanchel (Madrid)

  
Este edificio residencial para la Empresa Municipal de Vivienda y Suelo de Madrid se sitúa en el distrito de Carabanchel con 25 apartamentos de 1, 2 y 3 dormitorios, tipo VPPA (Vivienda con Protección Pública para Arrendamiento). Lafirma madrileña de César Ruiz-Larrea ha diseñado el bloque con criterios bioclimáticos y de sostenibilidad, obteniendo el certificado de eficiencia energética Passivhaus Classic, donde el confort térmico se consigue mediante el calentamiento o enfriamiento del flujo de aire necesario para alcanzar la ventilación óptima del espacio interior. Todas las viviendas son pasantes con doble orientación norte-sur.
Ruiz-Larrea & Asociados, renovation of Cibeles Tower at Bank of Spain
AV Monografías 223_224 - ESPAÑA 2020 AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 225 - VIDA Y VIRUS Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 97 - THAM & VIDEGÅRD AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com
Política de cookies - Aviso Legal - Condiciones de contratación - RSS