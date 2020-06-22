Arquitectura Viva
Monday, June 22, 2020
22/06/2020

Idom, Centro administrativo de Saint Pierre en Reunión (Francia)

 
El proyecto de Idom, dirigido por Inés López, ha resultado ganador de un concurso para levantar un complejo que albergue el ayuntamiento, las oficinas de la policía local, un restaurante panorámico y dos plantas con aparcamientos. Este se ubica en Saint Pierre, al sur de Reunión, una isla del archipiélago de las Mascareñas situado en el océano Índico, al este de Madagascar.

Combinando los condicionantes climáticos, urbanísticos, y programáticos, el conjunto está compuesto por tres volúmenes conectados entre sí. Cada uno de ellos dispone de una doble crujía y se organiza alrededor un patio abierto en su parte inferior, con el objetivo de captar los vientos predominantes y de favorecer la ventilación natural.

Un frente fragmentado se abre al océano, mientras que el opuesto mira a un jardín botánico. La fachada acoge la vegetación autóctona en sus terrazas y al mismo tiempo responde a las premisas bioclimáticas, con una doble piel de lamas móviles que garantizan una protección solar óptima.

La finalización del centro está prevista para 2023.
