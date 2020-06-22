Arquitectura Viva
Monday, June 22, 2020
22/06/2020

Nieto Sobejano, ampliación de un centro deportivo de Berlín

  
La firma de Madrid liderada por Fuensanta Nieto y Enrique Sobejano ha resultado ganadora del concurso convocado para ampliar un centro de alto rendimiento de patinaje situado en el distrito berlinés de Lichtenberg. Cumpliendo con los requisitos funcionales y técnicos exigidos, el nuevo volumen semeja la forma del edificio principal existente con la pista de hielo, pero tiene un tamaño menor que este. El dinamismo y la velocidad que caracterizan al patinaje se trasladan a un edificio alargado con lamas metálicas horizontales y continuas.
