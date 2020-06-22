22/06/2020 Nieto Sobejano, ampliación de un centro deportivo de Berlín

+ Zoom © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

La firma de Madrid liderada por Fuensanta Nieto y Enrique Sobejano ha resultado ganadora del concurso convocado para ampliar un centro de alto rendimiento de patinaje situado en el distrito berlinés de Lichtenberg. Cumpliendo con los requisitos funcionales y técnicos exigidos, el nuevo volumen semeja la forma del edificio principal existente con la pista de hielo, pero tiene un tamaño menor que este. El dinamismo y la velocidad que caracterizan al patinaje se trasladan a un edificio alargado con lamas metálicas horizontales y continuas. Nieto Sobejano, Carmen Thyssen Museum in San Felíu de Guíxols

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.