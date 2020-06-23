Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
23/06/2020

Taller de Casquería, Pilarica 81 en Madrid

  
Finalista en la categoría Interiorismo de los Premios FAD 2020, esta intervención del estudio madrileño Taller de Casquería (Elena Fuertes, Ramón Martínez, Álvaro Molins, Jorge Sobejano) busca proteger el patrimonio industrial de la ciudad de Madrid a través de fórmulas de uso y ocupación que permitan prolongar su vida y evitar su derribo.

Situado en el número 81 de la calle Pilarica del distrito madrileño de Usera, el proyecto recupera y pone en valor el volumen espacial de la nave, eliminando los añadidos aparecidos en los años de la actividad industrial. El acondicionamiento para los nuevos usos, residencial y taller artístico, está organizado en dos módulos funcionales. En la planta inferior, con acabados brutos, se inserta un túnel de lavado y secado para la producción artística, junto a un aseo. En la planta superior, con texturas lisas, se sitúa un módulo húmedo y las distintas estancias domésticas. Las nuevas piezas ocupan la nave sin condicionar de forma definitiva las posibilidades de este espacio.
Finalistas de los Premios FAD 2020
AV Monografías 223_224 - ESPAÑA 2020 AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 225 - VIDA Y VIRUS Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 98 - FALA AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com
Política de cookies - Aviso Legal - Condiciones de contratación - RSS