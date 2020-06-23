23/06/2020 Taller de Casquería, Pilarica 81 en Madrid Photos: Maria Eugenia Serrano Díez

Finalista en la categoría Interiorismo de los Premios FAD 2020, esta intervención del estudio madrileño Taller de Casquería (Elena Fuertes, Ramón Martínez, Álvaro Molins, Jorge Sobejano) busca proteger el patrimonio industrial de la ciudad de Madrid a través de fórmulas de uso y ocupación que permitan prolongar su vida y evitar su derribo.



Situado en el número 81 de la calle Pilarica del distrito madrileño de Usera, el proyecto recupera y pone en valor el volumen espacial de la nave, eliminando los añadidos aparecidos en los años de la actividad industrial. El acondicionamiento para los nuevos usos, residencial y taller artístico, está organizado en dos módulos funcionales. En la planta inferior, con acabados brutos, se inserta un túnel de lavado y secado para la producción artística, junto a un aseo. En la planta superior, con texturas lisas, se sitúa un módulo húmedo y las distintas estancias domésticas. Las nuevas piezas ocupan la nave sin condicionar de forma definitiva las posibilidades de este espacio. Finalistas de los Premios FAD 2020

