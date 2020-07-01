Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
01/07/2020

Sanden+Hodnekvam, casa de hormigón rojo en Lillehammer (Noruega)

 
El estudio noruego de John Sanden y Ingvild Hodnekvam diseña esta vivienda, ubicada en la ciudad de Lillehammer, como un kit de construcción asequible con piezas de hormigón. Permitiendo reconfiguraciones según las necesidades futuras, los elementos portantes están dispuestos independientemente de las paredes internas.

Adaptada a la inclinación del terreno, gran parte de la casa está excavada en la ladera para ajustarse a la altura permitida por la normativa local y optimizar las vistas. Todas las fachadas presentan una capa exterior de 50 mm con elementos prefabricados de hormigón en tonos rojizos, resultado de agregar óxido de hierro a la mezcla.
