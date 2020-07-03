Anna Heringer, Anandaloy Building in Rudrapur (Bangladesh)
Photos: Kurt Hoerbst
In Rudrapur, a village in the Dinajpur District of northern Bangladesh, stands this mud and bamboo construction that houses a therapy center for people with disabilities and a workshop for Dipdii Textiles, a clothes-making project for local women that Anna Heringer and Veronika Lang launched with the NGO Dipshikha.
In collaboration with villagers and disabled people, the German architect explored the plasticity and beauty of mud, using a technique that needs no formwork and makes it easy to raise a winding ramp and curved walls. These strike a contrast with the surrounding rectangular volumes.
