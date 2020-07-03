Arquitectura Viva
Friday, July 03, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
03/07/2020

Anna Heringer, Anandaloy Building in Rudrapur (Bangladesh)

  
In Rudrapur, a village in the Dinajpur District of northern Bangladesh, stands this mud and bamboo construction that houses a therapy center for people with disabilities and a workshop for Dipdii Textiles, a clothes-making project for local women that Anna Heringer and Veronika Lang launched with the NGO Dipshikha.

In collaboration with villagers and disabled people, the German architect explored the plasticity and beauty of mud, using a technique that needs no formwork and makes it easy to raise a winding ramp and curved walls. These strike a contrast with the surrounding rectangular volumes.
Anna Heringer, hostels for the Longquan Bamboo Biennale (China)
AV Monografías 225 - AIRES MATEUS AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 225 - VIDA Y VIRUS Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 98 - FALA AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com
Política de cookies - Aviso Legal - Condiciones de contratación - RSS