Arquitectura Viva
Monday, July 06, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
06/07/2020

MAD, Parque cultural de la bahía de Shenzhen (China)

 
Dirigido por Ma Yansong, el estudio chino MAD Architects ha dado a conocer su plan director y diseño arquitectónico para un ambicioso complejo cultural con un total de 182.000 metros cuadrados construidos. Ubicado en Houhai, en el distrito Nanshan de Shenzhen, el conjunto incluye el Museo de Ciencia y Tecnología, el Creative Design Hall, una biblioteca, un auditorio, un anfiteatro, una plataforma de observación y amplias zonas ajardinadas, donde pasarelas peatonales y caminos para bicicletas se entrelazan entre los edificios. Definido como un paisaje urbano integrado en la naturaleza, el proyecto incorpora diferentes funciones programáticas enterradas y cubiertas verdes que caen hacia el suelo formando patios hundidos. La finalización del complejo está prevista para 2023.
MAD, apartment buildings in Huangshan (China)
MAD, Hutong Bubble 218 in Beijing
AV Monografías 225 - AIRES MATEUS AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 225 - VIDA Y VIRUS Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 98 - FALA AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com
Política de cookies - Aviso Legal - Condiciones de contratación - RSS