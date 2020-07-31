(empty) Friday, July 31, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 19/08/2020 Esrawe Studio, Tori Tori Santa Fe in Ciudad de México

+ Zoom Photos: César Béjar This is the fifth branch, in Mexico City, of the famous Tori Tori chain of Japanese restaurants. It is located on the ground floor of a corporate building in the modern business district that gives it its name, Santa Fe, and in addressing the culinary program the design of the space draws from the subtlety and sobriety of Japan's craft traditions. Hence, the scale of the spaces is emphasized by means of two suspended elements made of holm oak that, because of their texture, robustness, and monumental character, bring to mind the suits of armor of bygone samurai warriors, especially the breastplates called dō. One of those hanging objects frames a space that is used for the restaurant's food takeout service, and the other one rises vertically as a radial chimney flue hovering over the main teppan, the iron griddle on which teppanyaki delicacies are grilled, broiled, or pan-fried. Both are luminous pieces marking the scale of the restaurant. The wall where the sushi bar is presents bas-reliefs that take inspiration from the abstraction and stylized strokes of kanji script.