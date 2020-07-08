08/07/2020 Agora Arquitectura, refugio para fin de semana en Isóbol (Gerona) Photos courtesy of Agora Arquitectura

En el kilómetro 193 de la N260, carretera que une Bellver de Cerdaña con Isobol, se sitúa esta casa prefabricada de bajo coste ambiental y económico. La obra de la firma barcelonesa Ágora Arquitectura, liderada por Joan Casals Pañella y Jose Luis Cisneros Bardolet, ha sido seleccionada como finalista en la categoría Arquitectura de los Premios FAD 2020.



El paralelepípedo — 7,5 x 4,5 x 3m—está ubicado en una pequeña parcela de una zona de acampada de los Pirineos catalanes, situada en la confluencia de los ríos Durán y Segre. Respetando el entorno, la construcción ligera y en seco está elevada sobre el nivel del suelo mediante una hilada de bloques de hormigón, buscando con varios sistemas pasivos reducir la demanda y el consumo energético.



La capa más externa presenta una estructura tubular de 60x60mm compuesta de módulos de 1,5×1,5m que forman dos planos horizontales separados 3m mediante 12 pilares de 60×60mm. El plano horizontal inferior, dobla la estructura longitudinalmente, habilitando el sistema para ser elevado y transportado. El plano horizontal superior, dobla la estructura transversalmente, pensando en las sobrecargas de nieve del emplazamiento. Combinando el corcho expandido de la fachada con el tablero de virutas interior, se crea una gruesa protección térmica y acústica. En la cubierta, una continua membrana de caucho asegura la impermeabilidad.



La organización interior está divida en tres partes: en la frontal se encuentra la zona pública con la sala y la cocina, que se abre al exterior mediante tres puertas correderas con persianas enrollables; en la parte intermedia, una barra de servicios pasantes; y, finalmente, en la posterior, dos habitaciones y un almacén. Finalistas de los Premios FAD 2020

