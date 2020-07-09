Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, July 09, 2020
Mendoza Partida ganan el concurso de ideas del MUPAC

 
La propuesta de la firma catalana de Héctor Mendoza y Mara Partida ha sido seleccionada en el concurso de ideas para construir la nueva sede del Museo de Prehistoria y Arqueología de Cantabria en Santander, que cuenta con 18.441 metros cuadrados construidos, de los cuales 7.500 están destinados a un edificio administrativo.

El jurado, entre cuyos miembros se encontraba Fuensanta Nieto, ha valorado la singularidad del proyecto y su diálogo acertado con el contexto urbano. El equipamiento cultural busca representatividad con una volumetría amable y sensible al entorno. De esta manera, el frente de la calle Casimiro Sáinz está fragmentado en franjas, a modo de estratos, con un sistema de barras escalonadas que se adaptan a las restricciones urbanísticas, generando dos plazas de acceso independiente al Museo y al edificio administrativo.

Coronado por una terraza con vistas a la bahía de Santander, el Museo presenta tres niveles: los dos superiores para albergar las exposiciones permanentes y temporales; y el inferior, que incluye una biblioteca, un restaurante, una tienda y una sala multiusos.
