Space Popular, Brick Vault House in Valencia (Spain)

Located in Nueva Santa Bárbara (Valencia), the Brick Vault House was carried out in collaboration with the local architects Alberto Burgos and Javier Cortina. It is the result of combining two fundamental strategies: a spatial grid and a construction solution of ceramic vaults.



The spatial grid coincides with the matrix that defines the pillars and 10x10-centimeter steel girders painted green, which together form a system that is structural, volumetric, and visual at the same time, and shapes the interior spaces with a high degree of clarity.



For its part, the building system takes inspiration from the materials and methods commonly used in the Spanish east coast. Quite a central role is taken on by slabs executed with brick vaults floating on the steel structure, used as a scaffold, and with elements that interconnect thanks to their canted arrangement and to the use of plaster during the drying stage.