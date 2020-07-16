G.T.Design at IOC headquarters in Nueva York

G.T.Design
Set up in 1977 in Bologna by Deanna Comellini, G.T.Design
is an Italian rug maker that combines craftsmanship with modern technology and is known for its special attention to details.
For over forty years the company has explored the creative process, collaborating with brands of the furniture industry and working with architects and interior designers in integrating the textile element into their projects.
At the headquarters of IOC (International Office Concept), a division of Lema Group in New York, the Gensler studio selected G.T.Design’s Luoghi
series for several of its spaces, such as the conference rooms and management offices, which combines the warmth of handwoven wool – with splashes of clear colors – and irregular patterns with gray and green hues. The objective of G.T.Design is to show how textile design can generate a sense of wellbeing in professional environments.