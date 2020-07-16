(empty) Thursday, July 16, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 16/07/2020 G.T.Design at IOC headquarters in Nueva York



At the headquarters of IOC (International Office Concept), a division of Lema Group in New York, the Gensler studio selected G.T.Design’s Set up in 1977 in Bologna by Deanna Comellini, G.T.Design is an Italian rug maker that combines craftsmanship with modern technology and is known for its special attention to details.For over forty years the company has explored the creative process, collaborating with brands of the furniture industry and working with architects and interior designers in integrating the textile element into their projects.At the headquarters of IOC (International Office Concept), a division of Lema Group in New York, the Gensler studio selected G.T.Design’s Luoghi series for several of its spaces, such as the conference rooms and management offices, which combines the warmth of handwoven wool – with splashes of clear colors – and irregular patterns with gray and green hues. The objective of G.T.Design is to show how textile design can generate a sense of wellbeing in professional environments.



