(empty) Friday, July 31, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 14/08/2020 Ryue Nishizawa, Ochoquebradas House (Chile) Photos: Cristóbal Palma

Spreading like a membrane of concrete that evokes the form of a wave, the house seeks to engage in dialogue, through contrast and metaphor, with the powerful context of the location.



The residence is part of an initiative taken in the wake of Chile’s last major earthquake, for which eight Japanese and eight Chilean architects were invited to design a vacation home in the rugged Los Vilos terrain.



The house is formed by the single formal and structural stroke of an undulating slab 50 meters long and 30 centimeters thick, underneath which goes a series of spaces that open out directly to the Pacific Ocean. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.