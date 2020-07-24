(empty) Friday, July 24, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 25/07/2020 Ryue Nishizawa, Terasaki House in Kanagawa (Japan) Photos: Office of Ryue Nishizawa

A large roof with expressive gables and a small inner courtyard serve to form the various spaces of this single-level residence located along Tokyo’s metropolitan beltway.



Sculpted by the big roof of laminated timber that rests on pillars of steel, the rooms of the house are integrated into a diaphanous space endowed with the light and views provided by an inner garden.