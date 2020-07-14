14/07/2020 MVRDV renovará su pabellón holandés para la Expo 2000 de Hannover MVRDV ha dado a conocer su diseño para convertir el pabellón de los Países Bajos, que ellos mismos proyectaron para la Exposición Universal de Hannover 2000, en un edificio de oficinas para la ciudad alemana. Además de reutilizar la estructura existente, se conservan una serie de elementos del pabellón, como el bosque del tercer piso o las escaleras exteriores, manteniendo el carácter abierto y transparente del diseño con fachadas vidriadas.



Junto al pabellón, la firma de Rotterdam levantará en el perímetro de la parcela dos nuevos volúmenes: el de mayor altura, que alcanza nueve niveles, incluye 370 apartamentos para estudiantes; y, el de cinco plantas, más oficinas y aparcamientos. Las nuevas construcciones reinterpretan el concepto original del pabellón, basado en el apilamiento de paisajes, con coloridas cubiertas escalonadas transitables que albergarán diferentes funciones como instalaciones deportivas, jardines, zonas de estudio o un cine. MVRDV, Tainan Spring (Taiwan) MVRDV, Shenzhen Terraces

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.