Wednesday, July 15, 2020
15/07/2020

Jordi Hidalgo Tané, Casa rural Landaburu Borda en Bera (Navarra)

  
El arquitecto catalán Jordi Hidalgo Tané (Olot, 1967) recibió el encargo de reformar y ampliar una edificación de principios del siglo XX para convertirla en un alojamiento rural situado en Bera, municipio navarro de la comarca de Cinco Villas. Finalista en la categoría Arquitectura de los Premios FAD 2020, la intervención preserva la construcción original de piedra y añade un pabellón de hormigón enterrado en la montaña, cuya geometría compleja responde a criterios estructurales para insertarse en el terreno como una composición de taludes, desniveles, aberturas y la gran cubierta de hormigón que descansa sobre el pilar central.  
Finalistas de los Premios FAD 2020
