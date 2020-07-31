11/08/2020 Nendo, Shanghai Times Square (China) Photos: Takumi Ota Photography

Shanghai Times Square within the Pudong district is the result of working on a nine-floor commercial building containing over 53,000 square meters of space. The objective was to accommodate 170 establishments, mostly fashion and lifestyle stores but also several restaurants. The main strategy involved turning the atriums into key elements of the interior, which make for good natural lighting and ventilation while performing a symbolic role, like agoras for social interaction. These atriums are designed with a certain air of the picturesque. While their sections lead eyes upward and create diagonal views, enriching the visitor’s overall experience of the space, their surfaces are covered with a screen of very slender aluminum tubes that contribute to the permeability and illumination of the shopping mall. Nendo, CoFuFun Plaza in Tenri (Japan)

