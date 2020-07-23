23/07/2020 Antonio Montes Gil, Biblioteca El Molí en Molins de Rey (Barcelona) Photos: Jordi Surroca

Finalista en la categoría Arquitectura de los Premios FAD 2020, la biblioteca se ubica en las dos plantas superiores de la antigua fábrica de tejidos Ferrer y Mora, construida en 1858 en el municipio barcelonés de Molins de Rey. Proyectada por Antonio Montes Gil, arquitecto del Área Metropolitana de Barcelona, la intervención recupera el perfil original del edificio, definiendo una nueva sección de la cubierta, que incorpora las vistas y la iluminación natural en la última planta mediante unas terrazas laterales.



El proyecto se centra en la restauración de la fachada y la recuperación de la estructura original interior, mediante un refuerzo superior con hormigón aligerado sobre las bóvedas tabicadas cerámicas, soportadas por columnas de hierro fundido sobre las que se apoyan vigas de madera existentes.



El antiguo testero, prácticamente ciego, se transforma en una galería por donde accede la luz natural, tamizada por un muro de celosía cerámica. En este espacio hay una zona de lectura exterior, la escalera y los accesos del futuro equipamiento municipal.



El núcleo de comunicaciones verticales y los conductos de las instalaciones están ubicadas en el centro del edificio. Este nuevo espacio tiene un sistema de pasarelas cruzadas alrededor de una escalera suspendida del techo, que genera relaciones visuales entre los distintos niveles.



Una parte del sótano se ha incorporado a la planta baja, para que puedan verse las antiguas galerías, incluida una turbina doble original de la fábrica, hallada y desenterrada durante las obras. Finalistas de los Premios FAD 2020

