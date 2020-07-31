Arquitectura Viva
Friday, July 31, 2020
07/08/2020

Cobe, Kids’ City in Copenhagen (Denmark)

  
Designed to take in 750 children in the heart of Copenhagen, the school is envisioned as a city in itself, with its own neighborhoods, squares, parks, houses, and public buildings.

Involving a combination of types and solutions, diverse and fun, the project took off from a special sociological study designed to determine the particular needs and requirements of each age group.

The variety of forms that the visitor can observe in the school, a summation of parts organized around plazas and green zones, is a deliberate intent to evoke the spontaneous diversity of real cities.
