Cobe, Kids’ City in Copenhagen (Denmark)

Designed to take in 750 children in the heart of Copenhagen, the school is envisioned as a city in itself, with its own neighborhoods, squares, parks, houses, and public buildings.



Involving a combination of types and solutions, diverse and fun, the project took off from a special sociological study designed to determine the particular needs and requirements of each age group.



The variety of forms that the visitor can observe in the school, a summation of parts organized around plazas and green zones, is a deliberate intent to evoke the spontaneous diversity of real cities. Tracks Architectes, La Ruche kindergarten in Perthes-en-Gatinais (France ) Barkow Leibinger, Trumpf Day-Care Center in Ditzingen (Germany)