Roldán + Berengué, Refurbishment of Rambla 124 (Barcelona)
Photos: Jordi Surroca
The commission involved turning Hotel Montecarlo into a retail, office, and residential building, adapting its historical elements to the new uses and in the process upgrading them.
Presenting two fronts of different urban character, the building sews up the interior of the block, and at street level connects the Rambla to the Plaza de la Villa de Madrid through the leafy inner garden of the Ateneu Barcelonés.
The intervention involved revamping the listed historical elements, the facade on the Rambla side, the entrance lobby, and the main stairs, besides providing the installations required for the building’s new uses.
The facade towards the garden of the Ateneu is a reinterpretation of the traditional galleries of the Eixample, and presents a double skin with an intermediate space for air flow that acts as a thermal and acoustic buffer.
