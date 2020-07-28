Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Anunciados los ganadores de los Premios FAD 2020

  
El premio FAD en la categoría de Arquitectura ha sido para el bloque de viviendas en Sant Boi de Llobregat de la firma madrileña Estudio Herreros, realizado junto a la barcelonesa Estudi d’arquitectura MIM-A. El café-restaurante Run Run Run de Madrid, del estudio local Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation, ha recibido el galardón en la categoría de Interiorismo. El jurado de la 62 edición de los Premios FAD —que estaba presidido por Anna Ramos y entre cuyos miembros se encontraban Atxu Amann, Cristina Bestratén, Tomás López Amat, David Morros y Marc Aureli Santos— ha otorgado también la distinción de la categoría Ciudad y Paisaje, que ha sido para la remodelación de la plaza de la fuente de Mansilla Mayor (León), de Ocamica Tudanca arquitectos.

El jurado de la 7ª edición de los Premios FAD Internacionales, presidido por Mario Corea, ha concedido el galardón al Edificio Sáenz Valiente de la Universidad Torcuato Di Tella en Buenos Aires, de Josep Ferrando Architecture.
Andrés Jaque, Run Run Run Restaurant in Madrid
Estudio Herreros & MIM-A, apartment building in Sant Boi de Llobregat (Barcelona)
Josep Ferrando Architecture, Sáenz Valiente Building in Buenos Aires
