(empty) Friday, July 31, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 06/08/2020 Manuel Cervantes Estudio, house in Amatepec (Mexico) Photos: Rafael Gamo

A work of the Mexican firm Manuel Cervantes Estudio, this residence seeks to optimize light and engagement with the outdoors. Wrapped in a ceramic skin, the composition of interlocking volumes adapts to the slope of the site, diluting the boundaries between inside and out. Access is mainly through an almost entirely blind construction entered at ground level, respecting the different grades of the terrain. The program comprises three volumes on the lower floor, which harbor shared zones, the kitchen, and a study. Upstairs, along a corridor, are the bedrooms. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.