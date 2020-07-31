Arquitectura Viva
Firma Arquitetura + Oficina Aberta, Catavento pavilion in São Paulo (Brazil)

  
Designed by the Brazilian studios Firma Arquitectura and Oficina Aberta, this simple volume was annexed to a preexisting preschool to accommodate extracurricular activities. Translucent sliding doors open up to the exterior. The construction uses industrialized materials with modular dimensions, combining a light steel-frame structure, polycarbonate sheets, and acoustic panels with colors distinguishing the three programs: yellow for the music room, green for arts and crafts, and orange for the reading area. This project was a donation of the architectural office FIRMA to the children's educational  institution of Esporte Clube Pinheiros
Studio MK27, Planar House in Porto Feliz (Brazil)
Mendes da Rocha and MMBB, SESC 24 de Maio in São Paulo (Brazil)
