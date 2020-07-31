(empty) Friday, July 31, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 17/08/2020 Stefano Boeri Architetti, rehabilitation center in Shenzhen (China) In Shenzhen’s Longhua District, the firm headed by the Italian architect Stefano Boeri will be building a rehabilitation center for people with cognitive disabilities and mobility limitations, having won the competition called for the purpose, in the jury of which sat Peter Cook and Sou Fujimoto.



Featuring terraces covered with vegetation, including aromatic and medicinal herbs, the center harbors work spaces and educational, recreational, artistic, and sports activities as well as a museum and living accommodations. At the heart of the construction, a public open courtyard acts as connector of the functional areas. Using the therapeutic powers of plants and nature, a roof garden grows native species. The building incorporates systems for producing renewable energy and takes advantage of natural ventilation and accumulated rainwater. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.