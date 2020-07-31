20/08/2020 OHLAB, Casa Palerm in Lloret de Vistalegre (Mallorca) Photos: José Hevia

In a rural part of the island of Mallorca, in the municipality of Lloret de Vistalegre, stands this residence built by the firm OHLAB, which Paloma and Jaime Oliver run from offices in Palma de Mallorca and Madrid.



Elongated, stretching perpendicular to the site’s steep slope, the rectangular volume is transversally pierced by a large central void that harbors the living-dining area. Here the thatched ceiling and the concrete floor are prolonged on both sides, forming terraces looking out to the landscape. The north-south orientation of the rooms makes for cross ventilation. The thatched pergola, the Mallorca blinds, and the trees all give solar protection, and the construction incorporates a rainwater collection system.



Drawing inspiration from traditional Mallorcan architecture, the house uses local materials like wood, rustic lime mortar plastering, ceramic tiles, Marés stone, and wattle. All this makes the house blend into the environment. TEd’A arquitectes, Single-Family House in Majorca

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.